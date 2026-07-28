Microsoft has introduced MAI-Cyber-1-Flash alongside a multi-agent harness and new agentic system designed to scan, detect and fix complex software vulnerabilities at half the operating cost.

MAI-Cyber-1-Flash is optimized to handle complex codebases and perform automated vulnerability identification and remediation.

By utilizing MAI-Cyber-1-Flash for up to 90% of routine security tasks, Microsoft’s unified system slashes token costs by 50%.

The release works alongside MDASH and Perception, a broad agentic system built to continuously monitor, patch, and close emerging security threat vectors.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced the release of MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, its first specialized cybersecurity artificial intelligence model designed to help organizations secure complex codebases against rapidly evolving AI-driven threat vectors.

MSFT stock gained nearly 3% in Monday afternoon trading.

AI Model Aims To Outpace Rising Cyber Threats

Integrated directly into MDASH, Microsoft's multi-agent cybersecurity system, the model is engineered to scan software, uncover deeply hidden code flaws, and automatically fix security weaknesses in real time.

According to Microsoft executives Mustafa Suleyman and Hayete Gallot, the surge in AI capabilities has lowered the barrier for malicious actors seeking to probe massive software repositories for single vulnerabilities. In response, traditional defensive models relying on periodic scanning and delayed patching have become insufficient, requiring continuous, automated defensive tools.

“This is the benefit of building the harness, context/signals, and action space separate from one model family,” Satya Nadella said in a post on X. “By combining specialized models and data with the right agents, tools, security context, and harness, we can advance the frontier of cost to outcome.”

Cybersecurity At Lower Cost

MAI-Cyber-1-Flash focuses heavily on code analysis. During benchmark testing on CyberGym—a standard evaluation measure for AI reasoning over large codebases—the combination of MDASH and MAI-Cyber-1-Flash achieved a 96% success rate, outperforming systems reliant on models like Mythos, Gemini, and GPT.

The model was built to autonomously process approximately 90% of standard security tasks while addressing the high computational and token costs associated with continuous cybersecurity monitoring.

This hybrid, multi-model approach lowers token operational costs by 50% compared to Microsoft's previous top-tier MDASH configuration, according to Microsoft.

Expanding Agentic Systems And Enterprise Controls

Alongside the new cyber model, Microsoft introduced Perception, an agentic security architecture featuring over 100 specialized agents. These agents handle various defensive workflows, continuously tracking threats, applying patches, and mitigating attack vectors across enterprise environments.

Microsoft plans to extend MAI-Cyber-1-Flash capabilities across broader security tasks beyond software vulnerability.

MSFT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes. Retail traders were now focusing attention on the company’s upcoming quarterly earnings print to judge its pace of capex spending and cloud business growth.

MSFT stock has lost 19% year-to-date.

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