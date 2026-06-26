André Thierig, Senior Director of Manufacturing at Giga Berlin, said in a post on X that the German gigafactory will increase weekly vehicle production to 7,500 units starting in October.

Vehicle output at the factory is set to rise from 5,000 to 6,200 vehicles per week beginning in July.

The production boost comes as Tesla sees strong growth in Europe.

The company is also pushing for more European nations to approve its FSD technology, which it believes will help spur sales.

Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA) traded marginally lower on Thursday as the company said that it is looking to expand production at its sole gigafactory in Europe after more than doubling vehicle registrations in the region in May.

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André Thierig, Senior Director of Manufacturing at Giga Berlin, said in a post on X that the German gigafactory will increase weekly vehicle production to 7,500 units, with the ramp starting in October. This move will create an additional 1,000 jobs.

Vehicle output is set to rise from 5,000 to 6,200 vehicles per week beginning in July. The company is also investing heavily in its on-site cell factory to reach 18 gigawatt-hours of 4680 battery cell production capacity starting in 2027.

European Sales Momentum

The production boost comes as Tesla sees strong growth in Europe. According to European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association data, Tesla registered 21,767 new cars in the EU in May 2026, up 152.4% from the prior year and lifting market share to 2.3%.

Year-to-date registrations reached 89,180 units as of May-end, a 77.3% increase, with market share at 1.9%.

TSLA's FSD Push

Tesla continues to recruit for the new positions as it scales European production in a competitive EV market. The higher output at Giga Berlin will help meet an anticipated rise in European demand, spurred by Tesla’s push for FSD approval in the geography.

Tesla has accelerated its efforts to bring Full Self-Driving (Supervised), its driver assistance technology, to Europe in 2026 after years of regulatory groundwork. In April, the Dutch vehicle authority RDW became the first European regulator to approve the system following more than 18 months of testing, marking a major breakthrough. FSD Supervised is now available in the Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, and Belgium as of mid-June. Tesla continues engaging with additional countries and is pursuing broader EU-wide approval, which could unlock wider availability. Tesla has explicitly stated that regulatory approval for Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised in Europe is crucial to increasing vehicle sales in the region.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TSLA stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels

A Stocktwits user recommended buying the dip in the share price. “Come earnings, Tesla will soar,” they said, while highlighting the market potential for the Tesla Semi truck, of which the company has started volume production at its gigafactory in Nevada.

Another user echoed the sentiment, saying that the stock is “way oversold.”

According to data from Koyfin, 23 of the analysts covering TSLA rate it Buy or higher, while 18 rate it Hold, and six rate it Sell or Strong Sell. The 12-month average price target on the stock is $421.16, representing a potential upside of about 12% from the stock’s last close.

TSLA stock has fallen by about 15% year-to-date.

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