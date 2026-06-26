A TD Cowen analyst suggested SpaceX's Starlink unit could look to acquire a major U.S. wireless carrier like T-Mobile to secure the infrastructure needed for its suburban and urban mobile broadband ambitions.

Major U.S. mobile network operators have rejected partnerships with mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) for Starlink.

In assessing scenarios for SpaceX's potential entry into the U.S. Wireless market, the analyst suggested T-Mobile "seems to us the clear choice."

SpaceX's historic public market debut briefly elevated CEO Elon Musk to trillionaire status before stock prices fell.

Wall Street speculation is mounting that Elon Musk’s SpaceX (SPCX) could pursue an acquisition of a major U.S. wireless carrier, such as T-Mobile (TMUS), to anchor its newly public satellite-broadband business.

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Following SpaceX's historic initial public offering (IPO), market focus has shifted to how its satellite internet subsidiary, Starlink, intends to penetrate urban and suburban markets. While Starlink has traditionally served isolated rural areas, prospectus filings indicate explicit ambitions to compete directly in high-density regions.

The SPCX stock dropped in five out of the eight sessions since its listing on June 15. At the time of writing, SPCX stock fell 2.2%.

T-Mobile: The Clear Choice For SpaceX To Acquire

The next-generation Starlink Mobile satellites require a massive terrestrial footprint. Because the "Big Three" American wireless carriers have collectively refused to lease network capacity to SpaceX via mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) agreements, according to a TD Cowen analyst. Buying an established carrier like T-Mobile outright may be Musk’s only viable strategic move, the analyst said, according to the report accessed by TheFly.

T-Mobile (TMUS) "seems to us the clear choice" given their momentum, maverick culture, position as a pure-play wireless provider, and existing Starlink partnership. "Another thought" would be to acquire AT&T (T), the analyst also stated, according to TheFly.

SpaceX's market debut initially saw shares surge from an IPO price of $135 to a peak of $225, briefly launching Musk's net worth past the $1 trillion threshold. While the stock has since experienced sharp volatility following a $60 billion acquisition of AI coding firm Cursor.

T-Mobile Is The Market Leader Among US Broadband Providers

T-Mobile remains the industry's growth leader, heavily outperforming its primary listed peers in financial velocity and broadband subscriber acquisition.

According to financial data compiled by MarketBeat for the first quarter of 2026, T-Mobile outpaced both Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) in top-line expansion, posting a year-over-year revenue surge of 10.6% to reach $23.11 billion. The carrier also led the entire internet service provider market by adding more than 500,000 new broadband customers during the quarter, despite absorbing temporary earnings-per-share headwinds related to its ongoing $4.4 billion acquisition of UScellular.

SPCX And T-Mobile: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was for SPCX and T-Mobile was ‘bearish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

“SpaceX is clearly signaling it wants deeper vertical control over telecom infrastructure instead of just being a satellite layer on top of existing carriers,” a user commented.

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SPCX stock has dropped below the closing price on the day it listed, while TMUS has lost about 10% year-to-date.

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