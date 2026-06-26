According to a Reuters report, Bumble has engaged Morgan Stanley in the potential sale process.

Bumble shares jumped nearly 15% after the report was published, but quickly pared most of the gains.

The firm expects second-quarter revenue to be between $205 million and $213 million, well below last year’s top line.

Short interest on the shares is at 8%, the lowest in more than two years, according to Koyfin.

Shares of Bumble (BMBL) surged as much as 15% on Thursday before paring most of the gains after a report stated that the company is weighing a potential sale amid a broader slowdown in the online dating market.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bumble is working with Morgan Stanley on the potential sale process, Reuters reported, citing three sources.

BMBL stock saw a sharp spike when the report was published, but has since declined. It is currently trading around 3% higher. Rival Match Group (MTCH) traded 2.5% lower.

According to Fiscal.ai, Blackstone holds the largest stake in Bumble at 22.93%.

BMBL’s Earnings Continue To Slide

Bumble continues to face pressure from slowing user growth and declining revenue, with the dating app operator expecting another quarter of declines.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenue fell 14.1% to $212.4 million, while revenue from the Bumble app, the company’s core business, dropped 14.4% to $172.7 million. Meanwhile, total paying users declined to 3.2 million, compared with 4 million in the prior-year period.

The firm expects Q2 revenue to be between $205 million and $213 million, including Bumble app revenue of $168 million to $174 million. The guidance is below the $248.2 million reported in the same quarter last year.

The forecast points to a fourth consecutive quarter of declining revenue compared with the same period a year earlier, according to Fiscal.ai data.

At the time of writing, Bumble has a market capitalization of roughly $420 million and a short interest of 8% on the shares, its lowest in more than two years, according to Koyfin data.

What Is Retail’s Take On BMBL?

Retail sentiment surrounding BMBL on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier.

One user said the company would be “lucky” to get a 20% premium.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has declined more than 22% so far this year and nearly 57% over the past one year.

Also read: BCRX Stock Set For Best Week In Over 3 Months – Retail Shifts Focus To This Crucial Breakout Level



For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<