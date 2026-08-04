Corvex said the agreement expands an existing customer commitment, with the full GPU cluster now fully deployed after deliveries throughout 2026.

Corvex announced it would be providing Nvidia Blackwell GPUs connected through Nvidia Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking, alongside dedicated storage and CPUs.

It said full run-rate revenue from the project is expected to begin midway through the current quarter.

The company financed the expansion using debt, customer prepayments and cash on hand.

Shares of Corvex (MOVE) soared in early morning trade on Tuesday after the company announced that it had signed a multi-year deal to provide clusters of Nvidia (NVDA) Blackwell GPUs to a “leading AI company” but did not name which one exactly.

MOVE stock rallied as much as 112% in pre-market trade, recovering from a massive drop in Jun and July. Retail sentiment around the shares on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, while chatter rose to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels.

MOVE stock retail sentiment on August 4 as of 8:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

MOVE stock has gained over 75% this year and more than doubled in value over the past 12 months.

MOVE stock performance over the past 12 months. | Source: Koyfin

Meanwhile, NVDA stock gained nearly 2% in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day.

Expanded Nvidia Blackwell Deployment

The agreement expands a previous customer commitment and covers dedicated clusters of Nvidia Blackwell GPUs connected through Nvidia Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking. The deployment also includes dedicated high-speed storage and CPUs to support large-scale AI workloads.

Corvex said it delivered the first portion of the cluster during the first quarter of 2026, with the remaining capacity to be installed during the second and third quarters. The company expects the project to begin generating full run-rate revenue midway through the current quarter.

Customer Prepayments Help Fund Expansion

Corvex said it financed the expansion through a combination of debt financing, customer prepayments and cash on hand. It added that the approach helped the company scale its infrastructure while limiting the need for additional equity financing.

"AI builders shouldn't have to choose between cutting-edge infrastructure and rapid deployment. They need both," Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer Seth Demsey said in a statement.

Demsey said the company deployed liquid-cooled Blackwell systems inside an air-cooled facility in roughly two weeks, describing the rollout as an engineering milestone designed to accelerate customer deployment timelines.

Read also: COHR, LITE, POET, AAOI, MRVL Stocks Gain On Trump’s Reported China Ban On Data Center Import Parts