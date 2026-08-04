ImmunityBio’s record quarterly revenue of $51.2 million beat Wall Street’s estimates of $49.7 million, driven by the increased sales of Anktiva.

ImmunityBio said the wider loss was due to non-cash accounting charges tied to its higher share price, which increased the value of its convertible notes and warrants.

ImmunityBio ended the quarter with $357.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Last week, the United Arab Emirates approved ImmunityBio’s immunotherapy for certain types of bladder cancer and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) drew attention on Tuesday after the retail-favorite biotech firm reported record second-quarter revenue, driven by its cancer therapy Anktiva.

Meanwhile, Chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong said the company remains focused on expanding the potential of its IL-15 receptor agonist platform, the technology behind Anktiva. The platform is designed to activate the body’s natural killer (NK) cells and T cells, helping the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells.

“As we continue generating clinical evidence across multiple tumor types, including bladder cancer, lung cancer, and hematologic malignancies, we remain focused on expanding the potential applications of this platform to address additional areas of significant unmet medical need,” Soon-Shiong said.

IBRX’s Q2 Loss Wider Than Estimates

Total revenue rose to $51.2 million from $26.4 million a year ago, beating Wall Street’s estimates of $49.7 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. Net product revenue surged 92% to $50.7 million, driven by the increased net trade sales of Anktiva.

However, its net loss widened to $230.4 million, compared with a loss of $92.6 million last year. Net loss per share of $0.22 was below Street estimates of a loss of $0.09 per share.

ImmunityBio said the wider loss was largely due to non-cash accounting charges tied to its higher share price, which increased the value of its convertible notes and warrants. The company also cited increased research, commercialization and interest expenses.

ImmunityBio ended the quarter with $357.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

IBRX stock was down 2.6% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Global Expansion And Pipeline Progress

The company is also accelerating Anktiva’s international rollout. Last week, the United Arab Emirates approved ImmunityBio’s cancer immunotherapy for certain bladder cancer patients and for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

It is the broadest approval for the drug to date and the first to cover the full range of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, including papillary-only disease, which is not yet part of Anktiva’s approved U.S. label.

ImmunityBio’s late-stage pipeline also includes a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) application seeking to expand Anktiva’s use in papillary bladder cancer, with a decision expected on Jan. 6, 2027.

Retail Remains Bullish On IBRX

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. IBRX was among the top trending tickers at the time of writing.

One user said “this is still just the beginning,” highlighting tailwinds including international expansion.

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Another user said much of the loss is driven by non-cash accounting adjustments, not operating performance.

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The stock has surged nearly 254% so far this year.

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