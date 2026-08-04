Caterpillar ended the second quarter with $6.7 billion of enterprise cash, higher than $5.4 billion for the same period last year.

For Q2, revenue came in at $20.05 billion, while adjusted earnings per share were $8.17.

The company spent $1.5 billion on stock buybacks and paid out $0.7 billion in dividends during the quarter.

Caterpillar also recorded a Trump tariff refund of $392 million in Q2.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) caught investors' attention on Tuesday after posting second-quarter results, with the heavy-duty equipment manufacturer recording its highest revenue ever, surpassing Wall Street analyst expectations.

As of the writing, CAT stock surged 7% in premarket trade.

CAT Q2 Results At A Glance

For the second quarter, the company’s revenue came in at $20.05 billion, up 24% and ahead of the $19.20 billion estimate polled by Koyfin, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $8.17, which easily topped the $6.20 per share estimate.

"This is the first time in company history that we have generated over $20 billion in sales and revenues in a single quarter," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Joe Creed. "Strong order rates and a growing backlog reflect broadening momentum across all three of our primary segments."

While all operating units saw double-digit revenue growth, Caterpillar’s construction industries segment saw the biggest gain at 35%, followed by the resource industry segment at 20%, and power and energy at 17%.

CAT’s Strong Cash Position

Caterpillar ended the second quarter with $6.7 billion of enterprise cash, higher than $5.4 billion for the same period last year. Total operating cash flow was $4.4 billion, up 42% from last year. The company also spent $1.5 billion on stock buybacks and paid out $0.7 billion in dividends during the quarter.

The quarter was underscored by higher sales volume of $3.1 billion, driven by higher sales of equipment to end users, and favorable price realization of $595 million, which positively impacted the top line.

The company also recorded a Trump tariff refund of $392 million, benefiting the bottom line and partly contributing to the 50% surge in operating profit, which came in at a whopping $4.295 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock has turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’over the past 24 hours. CAT shares are up 45% so far this year and 91% in the last 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500.

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