The company said construction has progressed at the River Bend and Beacon Point AI data center campuses, with initial deliveries expected in 2027.

CEO Asher Genoot said delivering the company's AI infrastructure projects is now Hut 8's "central priority."

The company reported second-quarter revenue and earnings below Wall Street expectations.

It finished the quarter with approximately $8.1 billion in cash and Bitcoin reserves, up sharply from the prior quarter.

Shares of Hut 8 (HUT) edged lower in early morning trade on Tuesday after the company reported a second-quarter revenue and earnings miss, but CEO Asher Genoot said delivering on the company’s AI infrastructure pipeline is now the “central priority.”

"Delivery is now our central priority," Chief Executive Officer Asher Genoot said. "We continue to apply the full weight of our organization to deliver River Bend and Beacon Point.”

Hut 8 announced that it had advanced construction at its River Bend campus over the past quarter, where the first data halls are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2027. The company also began Phase 1 construction at its Beacon Point campus, with the first data hall scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2027. The two campuses remain central to Hut 8's long-term expansion plans.

HUT stock dipped as much as 2% in pre-market trade and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. The company reported a loss of $1.27 per share, wider than Wall Street’s estimate of a $0.64 loss per share, as per Koyfin. Revenue came in at $74.9 million, below analysts’ expectations of $80 million.

Hut 8 ended June with approximately $8.1 billion of cash and Bitcoin held in reserve, compared with roughly $1.3 billion at the end of the first quarter.

How Is Retail Feeling About HUT Stock?

Retail sentiment around HUT shares on Stocktwits remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, with traders split following the results. Some investors focused on the earnings miss, noting weakness across Bitcoin (BTC) miners reporting this quarter.

Other traders pointed to the company's recently signed long-term data center leases, stating they provide greater visibility into future revenue than its current quarterly financial results.

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HUT stock has more than doubled this year and gained more than 400% in the last 12 months.

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