Movano Inc. shares surged over 70% in premarket trading on Friday after Corvex, the AI cloud computing company set to merge with the company, announced a long-term GPU lease agreement tied to Nvidia’s H200 platform.

The update comes months after Movano and Corvex unveiled plans in November to merge in an all-stock transaction, positioning the company as a pure-play AI infrastructure platform focused on high-performance inference, secure compute, and GPU-accelerated workloads.

Corvex Announces Long-Term GPU Deployment

Corvex said it signed a long-term GPU lease agreement with an established AI-driven provider of high-performance battery technologies. The deployment includes a dedicated cluster of Nvidia H200 GPUs to support the customer’s AI research and development, including proprietary algorithms.

The company said the customer selected Corvex for its overall value proposition, hyperscaler-class operations, and confidential AI enablement compared with other cloud infrastructure providers. Corvex said its GPU architecture is designed to maximize compute density while maintaining elasticity, including the ability to scale capacity during peak demand.

Focus On Secure Enterprise AI Workloads

Corvex said it is also helping the customer extend AI workloads into security-sensitive environments through a managed on-premise solution. Corvex said the system uses hardware-enforced encryption, remote attestation, and payload-free telemetry to support data sovereignty, compliance requirements, and intellectual-property protection.

The company added that it is providing a fully managed Kubernetes platform designed to automate resource scheduling, improve GPU utilization, and reduce idle capacity while allowing flexibility for large-scale model training and production inference.

“This deployment reflects how leading AI innovators are scaling production AI without compromising economics, market access, or operational velocity,” Jay Crystal, co-CEO of Corvex, said in a statement.

Corvex-Movano Merger

Corvex and Movano announced their definitive merger agreement in November, with the transaction designed to bring Corvex public through an all-stock combination. Under the deal, Movano shareholders gain exposure to Corvex’s AI infrastructure platform, while Movano Health plans to resume efforts to market its medical device operations, including the FDA-cleared EvieMED Ring and its proprietary mmWave RF technology.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Movano was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

MOVE sentiment and message volume as of January 23 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said the stock could see strong upside momentum in the next session, citing its low float and limited share availability.

Another user cautioned about potential dilution risk, saying the company is low on cash and suggesting a capital raise could be announced soon, adding that they planned to short the company at open.

Movano’s stock has slumped 85% over the past 12 months.

