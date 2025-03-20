user
Most Retail Traders Bet On Netflix Topping $1,100 By Mid-2025, But A Stubborn Bearish Camp Lingers

Moffett Nathanson believes Netflix’s ability to monetize engagement is not factored into the stock.

Mar 20, 2025

Streaming giant Netflix, Inc.’s (NFLX) stock has come under pressure amid the broader market downturn. The stock is trading nearly 10% off its all-time high of $1,064.50, reached shortly after its fourth-quarter print.

On Monday, the stock received a shot in the arm from an analyst upgrade. Research firm Moffett Nathanson upgraded Netflix stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and also upped the price target to $850 from $1,100. 

Against this backdrop, we asked our platform users when Netflix stock will bounce back to Moffett Nathanson’s updated price target.

NFLX-STpoll.png

Most respondents, but not a majority (41%), expect Netflix to hit $1,100 by the middle of 2025. This may be a fair assessment, given that another earnings report is around the corner. If the company can sustain its red-hot pace of subscription additions in the current quarter, it may not be a tall ask for the stock to scale the level.

Last month, the company reported global streaming net paid subscriber numbers of 18.91 million for the fourth quarter, with the total global streaming paid membership at 301.63 million.

The remaining respondents weren’t so optimistic, with 19% giving an end-2025 timeframe and 14% a 2026 timeframe.

Incidentally, a little over one-fourth of the respondents (26%) said the stock won’t hit $1,100.

Moffett Nathanson’s optimistic commentary is based on expectations that the company’s ability to monetize engagement was not factored into the stock. 

The research firm expects the company to ramp up monetization with the expected buildout of its advertising capabilities through a first-party tech stack and in-house sales team.

The brokerage also expressed confidence in Netflix’s margin-expanding potential.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Netflix stock reversed to ‘bullish’ (65/100) at the end of Wednesday’s session from the ‘neutral’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume stayed ‘high.’

nflx-sentiment.png NFLX sentiment and message volume March 19, as of 11:26 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Netflix stock closed at $959.49 on Wednesday, marking a 3.17% jump, taking the year-to-date gains to 7.7%.

