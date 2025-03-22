Lifestyle

Your child's brain will be faster than a computer, feed 6 superfoods

Eggs

Feed eggs to children for a sharp mind. Eggs are a good source of vitamin B12, protein, and selenium. Eating eggs increases children's brainpower.

Almonds

Almonds are called a superfood. Almonds are rich in vitamin E and many antioxidants. It also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are effective in keeping the brain healthy.

Walnuts

Walnuts are called brain food in dry fruits. Consumption of walnuts also increases the ability to learn things quickly in children. A child can be fed 1-2 soaked almonds daily.

Berries

They also contain good amounts of vitamin C and flavonoids. Eating berries prevents brain cells from being damaged. Also, health remains good and the brain becomes sharp.

Green vegetables

To increase the brainpower of the child, feed spinach, fenugreek, broccoli, and bitter gourd. These vegetables are rich in folate, vitamin K, and antioxidants. 

Oats

The child can also be fed oats or oatmeal daily. Oats rich in fiber are perfect for breakfast. They also keep the stomach healthy and benefit the brain.

