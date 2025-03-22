Read Full Article

This season is going to be one of the most exciting seasons yet, with a mix of experienced veterans and young, emerging talents. As the competition heats up, fans are eager to see which players will make the biggest impact. Is it the veterans like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni or youngsters like 13 year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. To know about the 10 players to watch out for in IPL 2025 logon to Zuplay.com for the latest updates.

1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Virat Kohli remains one of the most influential players in the IPL. The former RCB captain has been in sublime form in recent international matches and will be looking to lead from the front once again. He has played 252 IPL matches. With a wealth of experience and unmatched consistency, Kohli’s performances will be crucial for RCB’s campaign in 2025.

2. Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans)

Jos Buttler, the explosive England batsman and wicket keeper, has joined Gujarat Titans this season and will be looking to dominate with his aggressive batting style. In IPL 2024, Jos Buttler played 11 matches for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 359 runs with an average of 39.89 and a strike rate of 140.78, including two centuries. He was key to the team's strong performances. Known for his ability to single-handedly change the course of a match, Buttler’s presence at the top order will be vital for Gujarat.

3. Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings)

Shreyas Iyer has been one of the most dependable middle-order batsmen in the IPL. Having recently joined Punjab Kings, Iyer’s experience and ability to anchor the innings will be a major asset to his team. If he finds his rhythm early, he could be one of the top run-scorers this season. He will probably bat at number three position in IPL 2025 as per recent media reports.

4. Rishabh Pant (Lucknow SuperGiants)

Rishabh Pant’s return to IPL after his injury has been one of the most anticipated moments of the tournament. Now playing for Lucknow SuperGiants, Pant’s aggressive batting and leadership skills will be essential for his team’s success. He will be eager to prove his mettle once again.

5. Robin Minz (Mumbai Indians)

Robin Minz is an exciting young talent making his debut in IPL 2025. Playing for Mumbai Indians, Minz has been highly rated for his performances in domestic cricket. His ability to play fearless cricket makes him a promising addition to Mumbai’s squad.

6. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

At just 13 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is creating history as the youngest player to feature in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals have placed their faith in this prodigious talent, and cricket fans are eager to see how he performs against the world's best cricketers.

7. Ryan Rickelton (Delhi Capitals)

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton is another player to watch out for in IPL 2025. He brings explosive batting skills and sharp glovework to Delhi Capitals. If he adapts well to Indian conditions, he could become one of the standout performers of the tournament.

8. Rinku Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Rinku Singh has already proven his worth as a reliable finisher for Kolkata Knight Riders. After his heroics in IPL 2023, he has continued to impress with his ability to score quick runs under pressure. This season, he will be expected to take on an even bigger role for KKR.

9. Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Varun Chakaravarthy remains a crucial player for KKR with his mystery spin. He has been one of the best spinners in the IPL in recent years, often troubling even the best batsmen. With pitches favoring spin in the latter stages of the tournament, he could be a game-changer for KKR.

10. Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)

Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY is often regarded as one of the best T20 batsmen in the world, has taken on additional responsibility as Mumbai Indians’ captain for the opening game. His innovative stroke play and leadership qualities make him a key player for Mumbai’s title ambitions this season.

