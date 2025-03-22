Isha Ambani's Weight Loss Secrets: Carb-Rich Diet Revealed

Read Full Gallery

Do you know what kind of food Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, ate to lose weight easily?

Our country's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, needs no introduction. His only daughter, Isha Ambani, is also well-known to everyone. Like her mother, Nita Ambani, Isha is also a fitness freak. However, Isha used to suffer from being overweight. But she lost a lot of weight by following the right diet. To lose weight, she didn't give up carbs (like rice and roti) and only eat protein and fiber. She lost weight while still eating carbs. So, let's find out what she ate...





Isha Ambani's favorite food

Like her father, Mukesh Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani is also a food lover. She never stopped eating carbs to lose weight. She said in an interview that she is a carb baby. That means she loves food with carbohydrates. That includes french fries, bread toast, vada pav, mashed potatoes, and Maggi noodles. Along with fast food, Isha Ambani also likes Gujarati food. That includes Gujarati vegetable fry, dry dal, chickpea curry, and beans. She eats Gujarati food for lunch. On cheat days, she eats puri, rice, and sweets.

Isha Ambani's focus on fitness

Isha Ambani eats a lot of carbs. She also spends a lot of time focusing on fitness. She burns calories with sports, gym, yoga, and running. She walks about 10,000 steps every day. She says that if you eat more fatty food, it is also necessary to burn calories.

Away from sugar on normal days

Isha Ambani likes sweets. But she stays away from sugar on fitness days. She eats honey instead of sugar. You can also eat this if you want to lose weight.

