The company said it has commenced construction at the Massachusetts facility, which is slated for completion in the first half of 2027.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) on Wednesday announced that it will bring drug product manufacturing to its existing Moderna Technology Center in Norwood, Massachusetts, as it seeks to operate end-to-end manufacturing for its mRNA medicines in the U.S.

"By onshoring Drug Product manufacturing to our campus in Norwood, Massachusetts, we have completed the full manufacturing loop under one roof in the U.S.," said CEO Stéphane Bancel.

