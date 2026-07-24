FDA approved MannKind’s Furoscix ReadyFlow on Friday.

The product builds on an earlier version of Furoscix already available and is expected to reach the market by the end of August 2026.

Furoscix’s last recorded revenue was $15.5 million in net sales for the first quarter of 2026.

MannKind also announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement expected to raise around $50 million in gross proceeds.

Shares of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) jumped 8% on Friday after the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Furoscix ReadyFlow, a simple autoinjector designed to treat fluid buildup, known as edema, in adults with heart failure or chronic kidney disease.

The device is the first and only autoinjector that delivers a treatment equivalent to an 80 mg/mL dose of subcutaneous furosemide. Patients or caregivers can use it at home in under 10 seconds, with relief often starting within an hour. This offers patients an earlier option to manage worsening symptoms and may help avoid emergency visits or hospital stays.

According to MannKind's estimates, about 6.7 million U.S. adults live with heart failure, a number expected to exceed 8 million by 2030. Fluid overload drives many of the symptoms and high costs linked to the condition, which often occurs alongside chronic kidney disease.

The product builds on an earlier version of Furoscix already available and is expected to reach the market by the end of August 2026. Furoscix’s last recorded revenue was $15.5 million in net sales for the first quarter of 2026.

Company Secures $50M In Funding

Alongside the approval, MannKind announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement expected to raise approximately $50 million in gross proceeds from institutional investors, led by Frazier Life Sciences.

The company plans to use the funds for general corporate purposes, including a $45 million payment to former shareholders of scPharmaceuticals, as part of MannKind’s October 2025 acquisition of the company. The payment was triggered by the FDA approval.

How Did MNKD Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MNKD stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user termed the rally on Friday that followed the approval as “modest.”

“...expecting the big boys to jump in next week now we have certainty on Furoscix!!,” they added.

Another user said that MannKind is “massively undervalued” given its broad pipeline.

MNKD stock has dropped 26% year-to-date.

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