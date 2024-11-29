MINISO Stock Rises After Q3 Profit Jump: Retail Cheers

For the three months ending Sept. 30, its revenue came in at $644.5 million, increasing 19.3% year-over-year.

MINISO Stock Rises After Q3 Profit Jump: Retail Cheers
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 9:23 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 9:23 PM IST

Shares of MINISO Group Holdings Inc. ($MNSO) were up 3.5% on Friday morning after the retailer posted double-digit revenue growth for its September quarter compared to last year, lifting retail sentiment.

For the three months ending Sept. 30, its revenue came in at RMB4,522.6 million ($644.5 million), increasing 19.3% year-over-year (YoY). Adjusted net profit increased 6.9% YoY to RMB686.2 million ($97.8 million).

Its adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS went up 7.8% from last year to RMB2.20 ($0.31). According to the mean EPS estimates, Miniso was expected to report EPS of CN¥2.41 for the quarter.

"MINISO's global footprints continue to expand steadily. As of September 30, 2024, the Group's total number of stores reached 7,420 with a net increase of 859 stores in the first nine months of 2024, representing only one step away from our annual target of 900 to 1,100 net new stores," Guofu Ye, founder, chairman, and CEO of MINISO, said in a statement.

"Both the net growth of stores of MINISO overseas and TOP TOY for the first nine months of 2024 exceeded their net growth of stores for the whole year of 2023. On the group level, revenue grew 23% year over year to RMB12.28 billion, mainly attributable to 19% growth in average store count and low-single digit same-store sales growth. We are well on track to reach our annual target," he added.

Retail sentiment on the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' a day ago. Message volumes increased to 'extremely high' category from 'high.'
 

Screenshot 2024-11-29 at 8.06.04 PM.png

Giving an update on its acquisition of 29.4% stake in Yonghui Superstores, the company said the deal is moving forward as planned and is expected to be closed during the first half of 2025, adding that no more than 40% of consideration for the transaction will be funded by internal financial resources.

MINISO shares are down 4.59% year-to-date.

($1 = CNY 7.24)

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Pinterest Stock Rises On New Analyst Coverage: Retail’s Not Convinced

Pinterest Stock Rises On New Analyst Coverage: Retail’s Not Convinced

HUB Cyber Security Stock Soars After Debt Reduction Measures: Retail Stays Bullish

HUB Cyber Security Stock Soars After Debt Reduction Measures: Retail Stays Bullish

BBY Stock In Spotlight After Slew Of Price Target Reductions Post Disappointing Q3 Show: Retail Optimism Stays Intact

BBY Stock In Spotlight After Slew Of Price Target Reductions Post Disappointing Q3 Show: Retail Optimism Stays Intact

Chip Stocks Rise Amid Reports Of Eased U.S. Sanctions, Despite Bernstein's Downgrades: Retail Sentiment Split

Chip Stocks Rise Amid Reports Of Eased U.S. Sanctions, Despite Bernstein's Downgrades: Retail Sentiment Split

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu Weather Updates: School, college shut in Puducherry, Chennai tomorrow due to Cyclone Fengal RBA

Tamil Nadu Weather Updates: School, college shut in Puducherry, Chennai tomorrow due to Cyclone Fengal

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Pinterest Stock Rises On New Analyst Coverage: Retail’s Not Convinced

Pinterest Stock Rises On New Analyst Coverage: Retail’s Not Convinced

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna gifts Rs 2.5 Crore Lexus car to the couple; read detail RBA

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna gifts Rs 2.5 Crore Lexus car to the couple; read detail

HUB Cyber Security Stock Soars After Debt Reduction Measures: Retail Stays Bullish

HUB Cyber Security Stock Soars After Debt Reduction Measures: Retail Stays Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon