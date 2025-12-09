The investment is a part of Microsoft’s $13.7 billion commitment between 2023 and 2027 for Canada, its largest investment in the country’s history.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced on Tuesday that it is planning to invest more than C$7.5 billion ($5.42 billion) in Canada in the next two years with new facilities expected to come online in the latter half of 2026.

The investment is a part of the tech giant’s C$19 billion ($13.7 billion) commitment between 2023 and 2027 for Canada, its largest investment in the country’s history.

Technology Expansion Across Canada

The company’s plan aims to strengthen Canada’s AI and cloud infrastructure, boosting services for both public and private sectors. The expansion includes the growth of Azure Canada Central and Canada East datacentres to provide secure, and scalable AI capabilities.

Microsoft is also launching a dedicated Threat Intelligence Hub in Ottawa to protect Canadian digital assets from nation-state and criminal cyberattacks.

The company emphasized keeping Canadian data within the country through expanded Azure Local services and the new Sovereign AI Landing Zone (SAIL), providing locally-hosted AI solutions. Confidential computing and Azure Key Vault capabilities will further protect sensitive data, ensuring privacy and compliance for Canadian customers.

Microsoft’s stock inched 0.1% lower in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

MSFT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user said Microsoft is a steady choice during a volatile market time.

Another user expressed optimism about the stock reaching $500.

Microsoft’s AI Push

Microsoft has put out its plans to spend heavily both in the U.S. and abroad this year to expand its cloud computing capabilities and handle the growing need for AI workloads.

In November, Microsoft revealed it will spend $10 billion on AI infrastructure in Portugal and another $15 billion in the United Arab Emirates.

In its first-quarter (Q1) earnings call, Microsoft said it is boosting its spending on GPUs and CPUs because demand is rising and its remaining performance obligations (RPO) are growing. The company indicated that capital expenditure will be scaled up.

MSFT stock has gained over 16% year-to-date and over 10% in the last 12 months.

