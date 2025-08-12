According to Business Insider, Microsoft has also put in place a new hiring strategy to make its offers more competitive, including a requirement to match Meta’s compensation for top talent.

Microsoft (MSFT) has reportedly compiled a most-wanted list of Meta (META) engineers and researchers, marking the latest move in the battle among tech giants for AI talent.

According to internal documents seen by Business Insider, the company has also put in place a new hiring strategy to make its offers more competitive. This includes a requirement to match Meta’s compensation for top talent.

