Microsoft noted that unmanaged agents can turn into invisible threats that leak data or take unauthorized actions, undermining a company’s security, governance, and compliance framework.

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the introduction of a new software called “Agent 365” that would provide users with a list of AI agents within a computer system.

The company said that firms worldwide are already deploying thousands of agents to automate routine tasks. “Keeping track of these agents — who created them, what they can access, and if they’re behaving safely — is crucial,” Microsoft said.

Agent 365 is the control plane for agents that extends the existing infrastructure firms use for managing people, to agents, said Microsoft, adding that it equips agents with access to the same apps and protections, tailored to the agents’ needs, reducing time and effort spent integrating them into business processes.

