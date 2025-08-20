This comes after the Windows maker investigated whether a leak resulted in several hacks that exploited flaws in its SharePoint software.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday reportedly restricted early access to notifications about cybersecurity flaws in its technology products and services to Chinese firms.

According to a Bloomberg report, this comes after the Windows maker investigated whether a leak resulted in several hacks that exploited flaws in its SharePoint software.

