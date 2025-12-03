The company said that it will continue to ship Crucial products to consumers through the end of February 2026.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) said on Wednesday that it is exiting its Crucial consumer business, and halting the sale of the brand’s products at key retailers.

It also committed to supporting customers through the transition by providing continued warranty service and support for Crucial products.

Micron’s Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana said that the company made the decision to improve supply and support for its larger customers in faster-growing segments.

Shares of the company dropped nearly 3% at the time of writing.

