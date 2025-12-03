The recall includes model year 2022-2025 of the delivery vans from the automaker.

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive is recalling nearly 35,000 of its electric delivery vans citing concerns about the driver’s seat belt pretensioner cable, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

The recall includes model year 2022-2025 of the delivery vans from the automaker. Production of the potentially affected vehicle population began on December 10, 2021 and ended on November 8, 2025.

Recall Cause And Solutions

The company determined that the driver side seat belt pretensioner may be damaged from repeated misuse such as from the driver sitting on the seatbelt while it is buckled. A damaged seat belt pretensioner cable may not restrain the occupant as intended, increasing the risk of injury during a crash, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

The company said that since early November, it started building the vehicles with a seat belt misuse detection feature.

As for a solution, Rivian has released an over-the-air software update to detect seatbelt misuse. The company will also inspect and replace the driver's seat belt pretensioner assembly as necessary, free of charge to the customer. The automaker is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue in any market, the regulator said.

While Rivian was initially bound by an exclusivity agreement to sell the vehicle only to online retailer Amazon in the first few years, it negotiated with the retailer and announced in November 2023 that it would also sell the vehicles to other customers such as HelloFresh.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RIVN stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user dismissed the recall noting that the fix involves an over-the-air software update.

Another, however, sees the stock drop down to $15 today.

RIVN stock has risen 29% this year and by about 44% over the past 12 months.

