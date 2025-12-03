News networks will include ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, LiveNOW from Fox, CNN Headlines, and NBC News NOW, the company said.

Amazon (AMZN) on Wednesday announced the launch of a dedicated news destination on the Prime Video homepage in the U.S., including major networks such as ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, LiveNOW from Fox.

The company said that it will also include CNN Headlines, and NBC News NOW.

The dedicated news destination is expected to be available to all U.S. customers for free by year-end. The company said that it has already started rolling it out.

