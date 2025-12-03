The Trump administration is reportedly considering issuing an executive order on robotics in 2026, while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is meeting with industry CEOs.

Shares of robotics companies surged on Wednesday after a report said the Trump administration is considering an executive order to accelerate industry development.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering issuing an executive order on robotics in 2026. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is said to be “all in” on accelerating the industry's development, and he has been meeting with robotics industry CEOs.

“We are committed to robotics and advanced manufacturing because they are central to bringing critical production back to the United States,” said a Commerce Department spokesperson, according to the report.

Shares of iRobot Corp. (IRBT) were up nearly 62% in Wednesday morning’s trade, while Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR) shares gained almost 6%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the iRobot stock trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, while users felt ‘bullish’ about Richtech Robotics.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), which is currently developing the Optimus humanoid robot, also saw its shares rise by nearly 3%.

