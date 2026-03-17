Some traders are selling MU stock for profit ahead of the company’s Wednesday earnings report.

Micron shares edged marginally lower in Tuesday’s premarket session, after gaining over 20% in the last six days.

Analysts expect Micron to report a 138% rise in revenue and a 455% rise in adjusted profit.

Retail traders argue that the upside from a potentially blowout earnings report is already baked into the stock.

Shares of Micron Technology, a key stock investors are watching as artificial intelligence fuels stronger pricing and demand for memory chips, have rallied sharply in recent days ahead of its Wednesday earnings. Some retail traders now say much of the upside may already be priced in.

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Micron shares gained in five of the last six trading sessions, rising 20.6% cumulatively, taking its year-to-date gains to 55%.

The company is set to report its quarterly results after the markets close on Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue to rise 138% to $19.18 billion and adjusted earnings to rise 455% to $8.66 per share, per Koyfin. They expect the company to forecast third-quarter sales growth of around 142%.

MU Stock: Retail Braces For ‘Sell-The-News’ Reaction

Although Stocktwits sentiment for MU shifted to ‘bullish’ early Tuesday, from ‘neutral’ the previous day, several users forecasted the shares would move lower after the report.

MU sentiment and message volume as of March 17 | Source: Stocktwits

“$MU 100 increase in 6 days, I would be very worried (about) buying at this price. Good earning is already built in and even great earning savvy investors will likely be taking profits off the table,” said a retail investor on Stocktwits.

“$MU will have great earnings but the dump will come too,” said a user, while another said “Took profit before earnings… Will buy or not afterwards.” Yet another user said they initiated a short position on shares.

Short Interest Ticks Higher Amid Rally

Notably, as the shares gained, short interest climbed. As of Tuesday, 2.6% of MU stock was shorted, compared to 2% at the start of the year, according to Koyfin.



Meanwhile, the company reported Monday that it began volume shipment of its HBM4 36GB 12H memory, designed for Nvidia’s next generation Vera Rubin chips, in the first quarter of calendar year 2026.

Memory Stocks Sustain Momentum

Memory chip stocks rebounded after declining the previous week, when a broad market selloff was triggered by U.S. strikes on Iran that have since escalated into a escalating geopolitical tensions.

A massive expansion of data centers and AI servers is driving demand for large amounts of DRAM and high-bandwidth memory, tightening supply and pushing memory prices higher after a prolonged downturn.

Expectations that rising DRAM and NAND prices will boost margins for major producers have helped lift the sector, while also adding cost and sales pressures for consumer electronics companies.

On Monday, Chey Tae-won, chairman of South Korea’s SK Group, one of the largest memory chip companies in the world, said the global chip wafer shortage is likely to persist until 2030. SK Hynix is the main high-bandwidth memory (HBM) ​supplier to Nvidia.

Shares of SanDisk, Seagate, and Western Digital – the top memory chip and device producers – are up 194%, 45%, and 66% year to date, respectively.

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