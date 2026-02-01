SGN said that its proposed business combination with BlockchAIn Inc., One Blockchain was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Signing Day Sports (SGN) on Tuesday soared 50% after it announced that its registration statement on Form S-4 filed by BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure in connection with the its previously announced proposed business combination with BlockchAIn Inc., One Blockchain was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 30, 2026.

Signing Day Sports also said that it will hold a special meeting of its stockholders on March 13, 2026, to ask its shareholders to consider and vote on the approval of the business combination.

Upon completion of the deal, Signing Day Sports and BlockchAIn are expected to become wholly-owned subsidiaries of BlockchAIn Inc., and the shares of BlockchAIn Inc. are expected to trade on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol “AIB.”

“The effectiveness of the Form S-4 marks an important step toward completing what we believe is a transformational transaction for our stockholders. We look forward to the upcoming Special Meeting and the opportunity to bring this combination to a vote,” said Daniel Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Signing Day Sports.

COO Already On Board

Eyal Rozen has more than 25 years of experience spanning AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, with a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing global commercial organizations.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around SGN trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen nearly 85% over the past year.

