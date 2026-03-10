The Chinese EV maker reported a 76% increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating Wall Street estimates, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Shares of NIO Inc (NIO) climbed 5% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the EV maker reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by a sharp increase in vehicle sales.

Total revenue for Q4 rose nearly 76% to RMB34.65 billion, or $4.96 billion, beating Wall Street’s estimates of RMB33.25 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Net profit came in at RMB282.7 million, compared with a net loss of RMB7.12 billion a year earlier. Earnings of $0.01 per share beat Street estimates of a loss of $0.01 per share.

Vehicle sales generated $4.52 billion in revenue during the quarter, marking an 81% increase from Q4 of 2024.

