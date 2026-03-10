In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Pershing Square stated that it has secured $2.8 billion in commitments ahead of the IPO.

Investor Bill Ackman’s hedge fund, Pershing Square, has filed for a $10 billion initial public offering (IPO) to list on the New York Stock Exchange following a delay of more than a year.

In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Pershing Square stated that it has secured $2.8 billion in commitments ahead of the IPO. The company is seeking to raise between $5 billion and $10 billion, according to the filing.

Ackman had previously sought to take Pershing Square public in 2024.

