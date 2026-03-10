The telecom giant plans to deploy the funds over the next five years to scale fiber internet, 5G wireless networks and satellite connectivity.

AT&T Inc. (T) on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious plan to invest more than $250 billion over the next five years to expand and modernize its communications infrastructure across the United States.

The multiyear funding push will focus on expanding fiber internet, 5G wireless coverage, and satellite-supported connectivity to meet growing demand for reliable digital access in cities, suburbs and rural regions.

"Today, we're committing more than $250 billion to increase U.S. connectivity competitiveness and expand access to AT&T's leading ﬁber and wireless networks – the best way to get on the internet.” -John Stankey, Chairman and CEO, AT&T

The company said its partnership with AST SpaceMobile is expected to extend mobile connectivity to areas where traditional networks struggle to reach.

