Saylor revealed that he is in talks with sovereign wealth funds and hedge funds to expand adoption.

Michael Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) has bought 10,624 BTC for $962.7 million, signalling growing institutional interest in the digital asset. The latest weekly purchase by MSTR was the biggest amount since July 2025.

Last week, the Strategy bought 10,624 Bitcoin for $962.7 million, which is an average price of $90,615 per Bitcoin. Currently, the firm owns 660,624 BTC worth $49.35 billion, with a cost of an average of $74,696.

According to André Dragosch, Head of Research at Bitwise Europe, this is Strategy's greatest weekly Bitcoin acquisition since July.

At the time of writing, Strategy’s stock (MSTR) was trading at $178.99, up 1.85% in pre-market hours.

Bitcoin as Digital Capital

At the Bitcoin Conference MENA on Monday, Michael Saylor stated that institutional interest in digital currencies has increased and that he has been engaged in active dialogue with sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, families, banks, and global regulators.

Saylor's primary argument is that "Bitcoin is digital capital—digital gold," meaning it serves as a digital form of a traditional store of value. He said a new asset class, which he calls "digital credit," is emerging in the market. He defines digital credit as an asset that generates yield, distinguishing it from Bitcoin’s role as digital capital.

Expanding on digital credit, Saylor stated, “digital credit strips the volatility from the capital and provides yield income.” He explained, “If you have a five-year-old kid, you can give them a million dollars worth of land in Manhattan, or you can give them a credit instrument that pays them $10,000 a month.”

Using this comparison, he described digital credit as the yield-bearing asset on top of Bitcoin's core store of value (capital). According to Saylor, Bitcoin provides a constant, undiluted source of wealth, akin to land.

