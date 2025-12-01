According to a Business Insider report citing Burry’s latest Substack post, the “Big Short” legend said Tesla’s market capitalization has been overvalued for a long time.

Michael Burry on Sunday reportedly took aim at Tesla Inc. (TSLA), calling the electric vehicle giant “ridiculously overvalued.”

According to a Business Insider report citing Burry’s latest Substack post, the “Big Short” legend said Tesla’s market capitalization has been overvalued for a long time.

“As an aside, the Elon cult was all-in on electric cars until competition showed up, then all-in on autonomous driving until competition showed up, and now is all-in on robots — until competition shows up,” Burry said, according to the report.

Burry, who was among the first to call out the subprime mortgage crisis, has also disclosed bets against Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR).

Tesla shares were down by more than 1% in Monday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

