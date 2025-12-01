UnitedHealth acquired the Chilean company for $2.8 billion in 2018.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) has agreed to sell its last remaining South American asset, Banmedica, to Brazilian private equity firm Patria Investments for about $1 billion, Reuters reported on Sunday. The final agreement was signed on Saturday, with an official announcement expected on Monday.

Talks over the sale of Banmedica began nearly a year ago. The sale marks the conclusion of UnitedHealth’s planned exit from Latin America, a process that began in 2022 and previously included divestments in Brazil and Peru. UnitedHealth had acquired the Chilean company for $2.8 billion in 2018.

The company recorded a $8.3 billion loss in full-year 2024, tied to its South American divestments, including $7.1 billion from its exit from Brazil.

Banmedica, which operates in Colombia and Chile, serves 1.7 million insurance members and operates seven hospitals and 47 medical centers.

UnitedHealth’s Strategy

The move reportedly allows the company to stabilize following a turbulent period marked by rising medical costs, a federal investigation, and the murder of former CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

CEO Stephen Hemsley, who previously held the role from 2006 to 2017, was reinstated amid a broader management overhaul after the company posted its first earnings miss in more than a decade in April.

Earnings Outlook

In October, the insurer lifted its 2025 earnings forecast, projecting net earnings of at least $14.90 per share and adjusted net earnings of $16.25 per share.

“We remain focused on strengthening performance and positioning for durable and accelerating growth in 2026 and beyond,” Hemsley said in a press release in October.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for UNH on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘bearish’ territory for the past 24 hours.

The stock was down 0.7% in premarket trading on Monday and has declined by more than 35% so far this year.

