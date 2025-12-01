In a post on X, Dan Ives expressed optimism about the tech sector’s momentum as new AI applications and revenue streams take shape heading into 2026.

Dan Ives predicts technology stocks could climb roughly 20% in 2026.

Ives highlighted the fact that AI will expand into broader commercial uses.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, said on Monday that Big Tech is expected to remain the dominant force in financial markets next year as investors continue to pour money into companies driving the next phase of artificial intelligence development.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Ives expressed optimism about the tech sector’s momentum as new AI applications and revenue streams take shape heading into 2026.

Another Strong Tech Rally

Ives said he anticipates another year of robust gains, projecting that major technology names could climb roughly 20% in 2026 as AI expands into broader commercial uses. The Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index (NDXT) has gained over 21% year-to-date.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<