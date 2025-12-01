The SoftBank CEO said he would not have sold Nvidia shares if the firm had unlimited money to make its next round of investments in the artificial intelligence sector.

SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY) CEO Masayoshi Son reportedly said on Monday that he did not want to offload the Japanese investment company’s stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA).

According to a Bloomberg report, he said he would not have sold Nvidia shares if SoftBank had unlimited funds for its next round of investments in the artificial intelligence sector. Son was addressing the FII Priority Asia forum on Monday in Tokyo.

“I don’t want to sell a single share. I just had more need for money to invest in OpenAI. I was crying to sell Nvidia shares,” Son said, according to the report.

Nvidia shares were down nearly 1% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

OpenAI is not publicly listed. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company hovered in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

