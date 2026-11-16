Spot silver was trading 2.7% lower at $47.36 an ounce at the time of writing.

Growing concerns about the AI trade and higher October inflation figures have sent U.S. Treasury yields soaring, with the 10-Year yield crossing the 5% threshold.

U.S. inflation remained higher in October, with headline Consumer Price Index rising 0.4% and headline Producer Price Index climbing 0.3% month-on-month.

Total silver demand is forecast to drop to 1.08 billion ounces in 2026, down 5% year-over-year, according to The Silver Institute.

Silver prices dropped to their lowest level since September 2025 as rising Treasury yields and a strengthening dollar weigh on the precious metal.

Spot silver was trading 2.7% lower at $47.36 an ounce at the time of writing, slipping below the key $50 mark.

Macro Headwinds Weigh On Silver Prices

Growing concerns about the AI trade and higher October inflation figures have sent U.S. Treasury yields soaring once again, with the 10-Year yield crossing the 5% threshold.

U.S. inflation remained higher in October, with headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising 0.4% month-over-month and core CPI increasing 0.3%. Meanwhile, headline Producer Price Index (PPI) climbed 0.3% month-on-month and 6.5% year-on-year, its highest annual rate since Nov. 2022.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was trading at 5.145% at the time of writing, while the 30-year yield was at 5.473%.

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeff Schmid noted that inflation is running too hot and that policymakers have their work cut out for them. In prepared remarks for a conference in Hawaii, Schmid said on Sunday that the Fed has some work to do on inflation, and “unfortunately, our work has only gotten harder since then.”

The policymaker said that rising energy costs, growing durable goods prices, driven partly by President Donald Trump’s tariffs, and the artificial intelligence build-out are contributing to growing inflation. He also flagged that assuming rising production costs, either through higher oil prices or tariffs, will have only a temporary effect on inflation.

“The Fed does have the tools to address inflation and has the responsibility to achieve price stability,” Schmid added.

Meanwhile, the odds of a rate hike from the Fed in its December policy meeting are now at 100%, as per data from the CME FedWatch tool. Markets are putting the chances of a 25-basis-point hike at 90%, while the odds of a 50-basis-point hike are at 10%.

Silver Markets Are Headed For A Deficit In 2026

Meanwhile, total silver demand is forecast to drop to 1.08 billion ounces in 2026, down 5% year-over-year, according to The Silver Institute.

Higher prices are also weighing on jewelry and silverware purchases, it said. Industrial demand is expected to reach 640Moz, a 3% decline this year, and mine production is forecast to remain broadly flat.

What’s Retail Saying About Silver?

The iShares Silver Trust (SLV), which tracks the price of silver, is down more than 3% overnight, with retail sentiment slipping from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bearish’ over 24 hours.

One user said, “$SLV kinda ridiculous at this point . The beatings won’t stop until morale improves.”

Another user said, “$SLV the bleed ain’t going to stop unless spot hits $44.”

SLV is down 31.5% year-to-date.

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