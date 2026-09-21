“The Big Short” investor keeps his Palantir short play even as the AI stock rebounds.

Burry said there was more money to be made shorting Palantir shares.

Palantir posted 93% revenue growth in its latest quarter, and shares jumped nearly 30% after the results.

PLTR remains roughly flat year to date, trailing the S&P 500’s 12% gain as retail sentiment turns bearish.

“The Big Short” investor Michael Burry has once again defended his bearish stance on Palantir Technologies, arguing that there is still money to be made betting against the AI software company even after its stock staged a powerful rebound.

Responding to a user who noted that Burry had shorted Palantir about six months ago and that the trade had not played out, Burry said on his Substack chat that the stock had previously fallen from “over 200 to 107.”

“There was a lot of money to be made shorting Palantir. And there still is,” Burry said in the post. PLTR stock rose 0.2% in premarket trading on Monday after gaining over 6% in the past week.

Palantir’s Strong Results Fuel Stock Rally

Burry has been one of Palantir’s most vocal critics, repeatedly questioning the company’s valuation and accounting practices.

The bearish stance has become particularly notable as Palantir has continued to report strong operating results. In its latest quarterly report, revenue jumped 93% year over year to $1.94 billion, while U.S. commercial revenue surged 149%. The company also raised its full-year revenue-growth outlook.

Investors responded strongly to the results, with Palantir shares jumping nearly 30%% the day after the report.

That performance made Burry a target for increasingly frequent social media trolling. Burry has nevertheless continued to defend the trade.

His latest comments point to the stock’s earlier fall from above $200 to $107 as evidence that bearish trades can generate substantial returns even amid Palantir’s broader long-term rally.

His latest post suggests that Burry remains focused on the valuation and downside risks he has previously highlighted.

Retail View On PLTR

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for PLTR was ‘bearish’ as of early Monday. “$PLTR Palantir nearly doubled its revenue. Its stock stood still. Is it time to Buy the stock?” asked a trader.

Discussion also revolved around a recent Bloomberg investigative report, which said the U.S. military’s overreliance on Palantir’s AI-powered Maven Smart System, combined with outdated intelligence and lessened oversight, contributed to a devastating February 2026 missile strike on an Iranian school.

Year to date, PLTR shares are flat, compared with the benchmark S&P 500's 12% gains.

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