Last week, the U.S. Army announced the conditional award of long-term leases to an Indelible-Bloom coalition to design, finance, build, and operate commercial power generation on Army installations.

On Friday, the U.S. Army said the Indelible-Bloom coalition was one of three to receive conditional long-term leases to develop commercial power generation systems at Fort Detrick, Letterkenny Army Depot, and West Point.

According to the statement, formal lease agreements are in the early stages, with development slated to begin in 2027 and Initial Operating Capability targeted for 2030 or earlier.

In addition, BMO Capital noted two unrelated positive news catalysts for Bloom Energy over the past week that bode well for the stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) soared more than 3% in premarket trading early Monday ahead of its first day of trading in the S&P 500 index.

Meanwhile, last week, the U.S. Army announced the conditional award of long-term leases to an Indelible-Bloom coalition to design, finance, build, and operate commercial power generation on Army installations.

What Is The Army Contract Awarded To Bloom?

On Friday, the U.S. Army said the partnership between management consulting firm Indelible, and Bloom Energy was one of three to be awarded conditional long-term leases to develop commercial power generation systems at Fort Detrick, Letterkenny Army Depot, and West Point.

The Army said the projects will use underutilized military land to deploy resilient energy infrastructure, including battery storage and advanced gas and nuclear power, to strengthen installation power resilience and mission readiness.

According to the statement, formal lease agreements are in the initial stages, with development slated to begin in 2027 and an Initial Operating Capability targeted for 2030 or earlier.

Wall Street Analyst Highlights Other Positive Catalysts For BE Stock

On Friday, BMO Capital noted two unrelated positive news catalysts for Bloom Energy over the past week, according to The Fly.

The analyst said that firstly, the New Mexico Supreme Court lifted its Aug. 23 stay that had prevented Oracle's (ORCL) 2.45 GW data center air-permit proceedings from moving forward.

It also mentioned that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and Bloom Energy are moving forward with a $6.4 billion project financing package under their partnership for data centers developed by Meta (META), American Tower (AMT), Equinix (EQIX) and CoreWeave (CRWV).

The firm said that these catalysts underscore Bloom's customer reach well beyond Oracle's data-center footprint.

BMO has a ‘Market Perform’ rating on BE stock with a price target of $227, implying about a 14.5% downside from its last close.

BE Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing amid ‘low’ message volumes.

One user said, “$BE loveeeeee my BE easy money.”

Another user said, “$BE we’re about a month away from ER… this is usually when the market starts accumulating ahead of the catalyst.” Bloom Energy is expected to report third-quarter earnings on Oct. 27 after-hours.

BE stock has gained more than 169% in 2026.

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