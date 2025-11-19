Meta was sued by the FTC in 2020 for antitrust concerns related to its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook owner Meta Platforms (META) on Tuesday scored a legal victory regarding its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, with a U.S. federal judge ruling that the company did not breach antitrust laws in a lawsuit brought in by the Federal Trade Commission.

“With apps surging and receding, chasing one craze and moving on from others, and adding new features with each passing year, the FTC has understandably struggled to fix the boundaries of Meta’s product market,” stated U.S. District of Columbia Judge James Boasberg.

“Even so, it continues to insist that Meta competes with the same old rivals it has for the last decade, that the company holds a monopoly among that small set, and that it maintained that monopoly through anticompetitive acquisitions,” Boasberg added.

He noted that the FTC must show that Meta continues to hold such power, rather than comparing it to the past. Meta was sued by the FTC in 2020 for antitrust concerns related to its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

“The Court’s verdict today determines that the FTC has not done so,” said Boasberg in a court filing.

