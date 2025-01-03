Meta Stock Rises On Analyst’s Price Target Boost, Rumored Global Policy Team Overhaul: Retail Remains Wary

JMP Securities expects Meta’s artificial intelligence to help sustain advertising revenue growth in 2025 as generative AI begins to be integrated more deeply.

First Published Jan 3, 2025, 8:56 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 8:56 AM IST

Meta Platforms, Inc. ($META) shares reclaimed the $600 level intraday on Thursday before pulling back from the day’s high. The stock strength is attributable to a positive analyst action and a report that the company is eyeing installing a Republican as head of Global Policy.

In a report released Thursday, JMP Securities maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on Meta stock and upped the price target from $660 to $750, TheFly reported. 

Analyst Andrew Boone noted that the company is rumored to be bringing Ray-Ban Meta glasses with a display to the market in the second half of 2025.

He said investors are more likely to credit the company for its massive Reality Labs investment. The analyst expects Meta’s artificial intelligence (AI) to help sustain advertising revenue growth in 2025 as generative AI (Gen-AI) begins to be integrated more deeply.

Separately, a Semafor report said Meta is looking to overhaul its global policy team, including replacing its head Sir Nick Clegg with his deputy Joel Kaplan. Kaplan is reportedly the most prominent Republican among Meta’s management and has been a vocal backer of free speech. 

Clegg, a former U.K. Deputy Prime Minister, later confirmed on X that he is moving on from Meta. 

The Semafor report said this change, made just three weeks before President Donald Trump’s inauguration, is a signal from the company that it is embracing the incoming administration.

meta-sentiment.png META sentiment and message volume January 2, 2025,  as of 3:06 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward Meta stock was ‘neutral’ (45/100) on Stocktwits, improving from ‘bearish’ a day ago. Retailers were brisk with their messaging about the stock.

A Meta stock watcher predicts that the stock will rip to a new all-time high, thanks to big AI announcements at next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Meanwhile, some on the platform feared an imminent crash in the stock.

Meta stock jumped 66% in 2024 and was last seen trading up 1.77% at $595.89.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

