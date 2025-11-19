From Dec. 10, 2025, anyone under 16 in Australia will not be able to create or maintain social media accounts on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X, among others.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) on Wednesday reportedly started notifying users of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads in Australia who it believes to be under 16 that it will delete their accounts beginning on December 4.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a report by ABC News, Meta has started warning the affected users that they have until December 4 to “download or delete” their data from the company’s social media platforms.

From Dec. 10, 2025, anyone under 16 in Australia will not be able to create or maintain social media accounts on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X, among others.

Meta shares were up by 0.02% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<