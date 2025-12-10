According to a Business Insider report citing an internal memo, the move comes as Meta rethinks its VR strategy to balance costs, device performance, and software development.

The memo, said to be issued by Metaverse leaders Gabriel Aul and Ryan Cairns, outlined plans to adjust pricing and extend the replacement cycle for existing devices.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is reportedly set to increase prices on its virtual reality (VR) devices to secure the company’s long-term financial sustainability.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Business Insider report citing an internal memo, the move comes as Meta rethinks its VR strategy to balance costs, device performance, and software development.

Premium Pricing Strategy

The memo, reportedly issued by Metaverse leaders Gabriel Aul and Ryan Cairns, outlined plans to adjust pricing, account for new tariffs, and extend the replacement cycle of existing devices.

"Our devices will be more premium in price going forward, but we'll have a healthier business to anchor on and free ourselves from feeling existential about any singular device's success," Aul and Cairns said in the memo, as per the report.

Meta Platforms’ stock inched 0.7% lower in Thursday’s premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<