The FDA has cleared HeartBeam’s 12-lead electrocardiogram synthesis software for arrhythmia assessment.

The clearance enables HeartBeam’s cable-free technology to capture the heart’s electrical signals in three dimensions.

The approval follows a successful appeal of a prior Not Substantially Equivalent (NSE) determination.

HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) synthesis software for arrhythmia assessment, which enables its cable-free technology to capture the heart’s electrical signals in three dimensions and convert them into a complete 12-lead ECG.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The approval follows a successful appeal of a prior Not Substantially Equivalent (NSE) determination, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Why It Matters?

Unlike traditional single-lead or 6-lead devices, this innovation allows patients to obtain accurate cardiac readings from home, with synthesized results promptly reviewed by board-certified cardiologists.

Following the announcement, HeartBeam’s stock traded over 72% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<