Economist Paul Krugman on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump, after the latter stated in an interview that he would give the U.S. an “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus” grade.

In a post on his Substack, Krugman questioned President Trump’s assessment of the U.S. economy, stating that the Trump administration’s “affordability tour” is off to a disastrous start.

“Since then Trump and his minions seem to have come around to admitting that Americans are, in fact, unhappy with the state of the economy. But if the economy is A+++++, why don’t people see it?” Krugman said.

He quipped sarcastically that since the problem doesn’t lie with the President, it must be an issue with the people. The economist also took aim at Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who stated in an interview with CBS News that the “American people don’t know how good they have it.”

President Trump launched his affordability-focused roadshow on Tuesday in northeastern Pennsylvania in a bid to address concerns among voters about the rising cost of living.

