According to a Bloomberg report, Meta is preparing to enter the AI cloud infrastructure market by selling AI computing power, in a bid to take on Amazon and Microsoft.

The effort is part of an internal initiative called Meta Compute, which oversees the company’s expanding AI infrastructure.

In May, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said a Meta cloud computing business was ‘definitely on the table.’

The report also stated that Meta could be considering offering developers access to Meta-hosted AI models.

Shares of Meta Platforms (META) jumped more than 10% in early trading on Wednesday after a report said the company is preparing to enter the AI cloud infrastructure market, aiming to challenge the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) by selling AI computing power and access to models.

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META shares clocked their biggest single-day gains since Jan. 29, 2026.

The Meta Compute Initiative

According to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday, Meta is exploring ways to generate revenue from the massive AI infrastructure it has been building for its own products. One option under consideration is offering developers access to Meta-hosted AI models, similar to Amazon’s Bedrock service. Another involves renting out raw computing capacity, allowing customers to use Meta’s data centers and AI chips directly.

The effort is part of an internal initiative called Meta Compute, which oversees the company’s expanding AI infrastructure.

The report reinforces comments Mark Zuckerberg made in May, when he said a Meta cloud computing business was “definitely on the table.” Zuckerberg also suggested the company could eventually monetize excess computing capacity or offer paid AI services, creating a new revenue stream as demand for AI infrastructure continues to rise.

Meta Takes The SpaceX Route

Meta’s plan to sell excess AI computing capacity comes weeks after SpaceX announced a similar move.

Last month, Anthropic signed a deal with SpaceX to use the full computing capacity of its Colossus 1 AI data center in Memphis, gaining access to more than 300 megawatts of AI compute power. Under the agreement, Anthropic will pay about $1.25 billion per month through May 2029, with the two companies also exploring the development of multi-gigawatt AI computing infrastructure in space.

CRWV, NBIS Come Under Pressure

The move could intensify competition in the fast-growing AI cloud market, where companies such as CoreWeave (CRWV) have benefited from soaring demand for GPU-powered computing. Shares of CRWV slumped 11%, while Nebius’ (NBIS) crashed nearly 14%.

Meta has rapidly expanded its AI infrastructure in recent years, including a $21 billion cloud computing agreement with CoreWeave in April.

Retail’s Take On META

Retail sentiment surrounding META on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier.

One user said META will require “significantly more memory” to scale its cloud business infrastructure.

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Another user said the sell-off in cloud providers like CRWV reflects fears that Meta’s entry will add new AI cloud capacity, putting pressure on pricing and margins for standalone GPU cloud providers.

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META shares have declined nearly 6% so far this year.

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