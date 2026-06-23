Meta Platforms Inc. has strengthened its hardware portfolio by expanding its partnership with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica to launch a diverse 26-style lineup of $299 AI-enabled smart glasses.

Meta Platforms Inc. has launched a broad new collection of Meta smart glasses, featuring enhanced Meta AI capabilities, voice-activated features and expanded prescription support.

The tech giant expanded its long-term strategic alliance with EssilorLuxottica to produce 26 distinct variations across diverse frame styles, colorways and advanced optical lenses.

The affordable wearable lineup aims to capture the market ahead of Apple’s upcoming augmented reality product launch.

Meta Platforms Inc. announced on Tuesday a significant expansion of its wearable technology portfolio, launching a comprehensive new lineup of artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses in partnership with luxury eyewear company EssilorLuxottica.

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The product rollout arrives at a critical juncture for the tech giant, as Wall Street closely watches the smart wearables market ahead of Apple Inc.’s anticipated entry into the augmented reality space.

The META stock gained nearly 1.5% during intraday trading on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the stock had pared some of the gains and was trading around 0.5% higher.

An Expanded Framework for Smart Eyewear

The newly unveiled collection features 26 distinct styles spanning a diverse matrix of frames, color combinations, and lens types. Built on the foundation of the Ray-Ban Meta ecosystem, the latest generation introduces design profiles optimized for comfort and visual functionality, including the "Blayzer" and "Scriber" optical-first designs.

The hardware now supports advanced custom prescription integration ranging from -6 to +6 spherical power, accommodates astigmatism corrections, and features adjustable nose pads and temple tips to improve long-term wearability.

On the software side, the glasses are deeply integrated with the latest iteration of Meta AI. Users can leverage hands-free capabilities via the "Hey Meta" voice command, utilizing the hardware for real-time tasks such as live language translation, environmental question-answering, and nutritional tracking via food logging.

Cheaper Alternative Without Ray-Ban, Oakley Tag

The accessible $299 entry point is being looked at as a direct strategic maneuver to secure market share before Apple debuts its own AR hardware. While rival tech firms have historically targeted premium, high-cost form factors for mixed and augmented reality, Meta's strategy focuses on blending sophisticated artificial intelligence into conventional, fashionable eyewear.

For instance, Snap recently launched its AR smart glasses at $2,195, much higher than the $299 price Meta plans to sell this iteration for.

By utilizing EssilorLuxottica’s massive global retail footprint and manufacturing expertise, Meta is establishing a mainstream consumer habit around smart wearables. The approach addresses a historical hurdle for tech companies attempting to break into wearables: making devices that consumers genuinely want to wear in public.

Meta Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock jumped 300% from the previous session and has surged 1,200% over the past month.

META stock has lost 14% year-to-date.

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