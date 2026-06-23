AST SpaceMobile shares climbed more than 4% after the company announced the timeline for its BlueBird satellite launch and reportedly formed a JV with Rakuten in Japan.

AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 11, 12, and 13 satellites are set to launch in the first half of August.

The new satellites are expected to provide nearly double the peak data speeds of the company’s initial Block 1 BlueBird satellites.

According to a Nikkei report, Rakuten Group plans to form a JV with AST SpaceMobile in Japan to manage satellite operations and provide direct-to-smartphone connectivity services.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) drew investor attention on Tuesday after the space technology firm outlined the launch timeline for its BlueBird satellites and unveiled a new partnership with Rakuten to target the Japanese market.

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ASTS stock, which has been under pressure lately amid a broader space sector sell-off driven primarily by Space Exploration Technologies Corp.’s (SPCX) IPO, gained more than 4% on Tuesday, on track to reverse a two-session slide.

ASTS To Launch BlueBird 11, 12, 13 Satellites Mid-August

AST SpaceMobile announced that its BlueBird 11, 12, and 13 satellites are targeted for launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida in the first half of August.

The satellites will expand the company’s space-based cellular broadband network and are expected to provide nearly double the peak data speeds of the company’s initial Block 1 BlueBird satellites, which recently achieved download speeds of 98.9 Mbps.

The launch follows the successful deployment of the BlueBird 8, 9, and 10 satellites aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket last week.

Rakuten, ASTS To Form JV In Japan

According to a Nikkei report on Tuesday, Rakuten Group plans to form a joint venture in Japan with AST SpaceMobile this year to manage satellite operations and provide direct-to-smartphone connectivity services.

The JV will purchase and operate satellites, enabling Rakuten to compete with Japanese telecom carriers that offer similar satellite-based services. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

CEO-Linked Group To Sell $183M Worth Of ASTS Shares

A regulatory filing on Monday revealed that AA Gables 2 has proposed selling 2.5 million shares of AST SpaceMobile Class A common stock, representing a market value of around $183 million.

AST SpaceMobile founder, chairman, and CEO, Abel Avellan, serves as the sole member and managing member of AA Gables 2.

What Is Retail’s Take On ASTS?

Retail sentiment surrounding ASTS on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, with one user expecting a turnaround in the stock’s fortunes after “being bloody red” since the SPCX IPO.

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Another user called the launch update not just “news” but “cadence confirmation.”

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ASTS shares have gained around 7% so far this year.

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