According to a Bloomberg report, SpaceX has drawn demand worth about $89 billion for its first bond offering.

The report adds that SpaceX is seeking to raise between $20 billion to $25 billion from the bond sale.

At the low end of the expected raise, the demand outstrips the funds sought by more than four times.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, SpaceX stated that it is offering the unsecured bonds to qualified institutional buyers.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.’s (SPCX) inaugural bond offering launched on Monday has attracted more than three times its outstanding long-term debt.

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According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, SpaceX has drawn demand worth about $89 billion for its first bond offering.

SpaceX shares were up more than 6% in Tuesday’s midday trade after sinking below the $150 debut price during the morning trade.

How Much Is SPCX Seeking?

The report adds that SpaceX is seeking to raise between $20 billion to $25 billion from the bond sale. At the low end of the expected raise, the demand outstrips the funds sought by more than four times.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, SpaceX stated that it is offering the unsecured bonds to qualified institutional buyers.

Why SPCX Is Issuing Bonds

SpaceX said it plans to use the proceeds from the inaugural bond offering to fully repay outstanding borrowings under its bridge loan facility, cover related fees and expenses, and allocate any remaining funds toward general corporate purposes.

The company did not reveal the pricing of the bonds, nor did it disclose the amount of funds it is seeking to raise.

The company also disclosed that it had $100.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 19, 2026.

What Ratings Agencies Think

Fitch Ratings assigned a BBB+ rating to SpaceX's planned senior unsecured notes, while Moody's rated the debt Baa1 and maintained a stable outlook.

Both agencies pointed to SpaceX's leadership in orbital launches, recurring Starlink revenue and strong liquidity as key strengths. Fitch noted that SpaceX has accounted for more than 80% of global mass launched into orbit since 2023, while Moody's highlighted the company's position as the leading orbital launch provider and operator of the world's largest low-Earth-orbit broadband network.

Both agencies also highlighted SpaceX's substantial cash position and access to funding. Fitch estimated the company would have more than $90 billion in pro forma liquidity following the offering, while Moody's said the recent IPO and planned bond sale enhance SpaceX's financial flexibility.

At the same time, the agencies cautioned that SpaceX faces execution risks tied to its aggressive growth strategy, including the development of Starship, significant AI infrastructure spending and the concentration of voting power with CEO Elon Musk.

Fitch cited governance considerations as a factor limiting the rating, while Moody's said setbacks in Starship development could pressure future growth and cash generation.

How Did Stocktwits Users React To SPCX?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around SpaceX trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

SPCX stock is up 10% year-to-date. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is up 13% over the past 12 months, while the iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) is up 85%.

The Tema Space Innovators ETF (NASA) is up 21% during this period.

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