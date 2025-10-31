The newly published study showed that MediciNova’s compound tipelukast (MN-001) and its metabolite MN-002 helped the body clear cholesterol more effectively, a mechanism that could play a role in preventing artery plaque buildup.

The company said the findings build on earlier data from patients with fatty liver disease and high triglycerides, strengthening the case for the drug’s potential in metabolic and cardiovascular conditions.

On Stocktwits, retail traders described the after-hours move as a “monster” and said they were watching for a breakout above $2.50 with a “big green candle” in the next session.

Shares of MediciNova Inc. jumped 85% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the biotechnology company said new research showed its experimental compound tipelukast (MN-001) and its metabolite MN-002 could offer a new therapeutic approach for atherosclerosis.

The study, published in the Journal of Atherosclerosis and Thrombosis, found that MN-002 enhanced the body’s ability to remove cholesterol from immune cells by increasing the activity of transport proteins ABCA1 and ABCG1. The mechanism could help limit cholesterol buildup in arteries, a key factor in the development of cardiovascular disease.

The research was conducted in collaboration with a Japanese academic group specializing in lipid and cholesterol metabolism. According to MediciNova, the findings suggest tipelukast may play a role in regulating cholesterol and lipid pathways, with potential applications in atherosclerosis, type 2 diabetes, and dyslipidemia.

Building On Earlier Clinical Results

MediciNova said the findings add to previous clinical data showing improvements in cholesterol and triglyceride levels among patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and hypertriglyceridemia, particularly in those with diabetes.

The company is nearing completion of enrollment for a Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating MN-001 in patients with hypertriglyceridemia, type 2 diabetes, and NAFLD.

Stocktwits Traders See Momentum Building

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for MediciNova was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

MNOV sentiment and message volume as of October 30

One user described the move as a “monster” and said they were adding a small position in case the stock climbed further before the market opened.

Another user noted that the next key level to watch was $2.50, adding that they were hoping to see a “big green candle” in the next session.

MediciNova’s stock has declined 43% so far in 2025.

