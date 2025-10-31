- The newly published study showed that MediciNova’s compound tipelukast (MN-001) and its metabolite MN-002 helped the body clear cholesterol more effectively, a mechanism that could play a role in preventing artery plaque buildup.
- The company said the findings build on earlier data from patients with fatty liver disease and high triglycerides, strengthening the case for the drug’s potential in metabolic and cardiovascular conditions.
- On Stocktwits, retail traders described the after-hours move as a “monster” and said they were watching for a breakout above $2.50 with a “big green candle” in the next session.
Shares of MediciNova Inc. jumped 85% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the biotechnology company said new research showed its experimental compound tipelukast (MN-001) and its metabolite MN-002 could offer a new therapeutic approach for atherosclerosis.
The study, published in the Journal of Atherosclerosis and Thrombosis, found that MN-002 enhanced the body’s ability to remove cholesterol from immune cells by increasing the activity of transport proteins ABCA1 and ABCG1. The mechanism could help limit cholesterol buildup in arteries, a key factor in the development of cardiovascular disease.
The research was conducted in collaboration with a Japanese academic group specializing in lipid and cholesterol metabolism. According to MediciNova, the findings suggest tipelukast may play a role in regulating cholesterol and lipid pathways, with potential applications in atherosclerosis, type 2 diabetes, and dyslipidemia.
Building On Earlier Clinical Results
MediciNova said the findings add to previous clinical data showing improvements in cholesterol and triglyceride levels among patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and hypertriglyceridemia, particularly in those with diabetes.
The company is nearing completion of enrollment for a Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating MN-001 in patients with hypertriglyceridemia, type 2 diabetes, and NAFLD.
Stocktwits Traders See Momentum Building
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for MediciNova was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.
One user described the move as a “monster” and said they were adding a small position in case the stock climbed further before the market opened.
Another user noted that the next key level to watch was $2.50, adding that they were hoping to see a “big green candle” in the next session.
MediciNova’s stock has declined 43% so far in 2025.
