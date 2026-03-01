Microbot said on Tuesday that it is not experiencing any disruption in either the U.S. or Israel with all personnel continuing to operate as usual.

Israel-founded Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) said on Tuesday that it is not experiencing any business disruption due to geopolitical events but is actively building additional stock in the U.S. to meet anticipated demand for its Liberty system.

Shares of the company, however, traded 3% lower at the time of writing.

Microbot’s Assurance

The FDA approved Microbot’s Liberty Endovascular Robotic System, a single-use, remotely operated robotic system for peripheral endovascular procedures, in September 2025. The company said that its commercial focus is now on the U.S. Market which is managed by its U.S.-based commercial team in Hingham.

“This ensures uninterrupted service, reliable distribution, and continued advancement of the limited market release of the LIBERTY System as planned,” the company said. It added that the company maintains sufficient inventory in the U.S. to support current customers and is building additional stock to meet anticipated demand. The additional stock is being built through the company's U.S.-based third party logistics partner, it said.

“The Company is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East to ensure the ongoing well-being of its employees and to ensure uninterrupted support for customers, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence,” it added.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around MBOT stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

MBOT stock has risen 76% over the past 12 months.

