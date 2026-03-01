Antelope Enterprise Holdings announced that its board approved a 1-for-6 reverse stock split of its Class A ordinary shares

The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis from March 5 under the AEHL ticker.

The reverse share split will reduce the total outstanding shares from around 7.3 million to roughly 1.2 million.

Last month, the company unveiled its new “Genius Plan,” a structured digital asset management strategy focused on Bitcoin.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings (AEHL) announced that its board approved a 1-for-6 reverse stock split of its Class A ordinary shares, just days after unveiling its ‘Genius Plan.’

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The reverse split will become effective after the close of trading on March 4, 2026, with AEHL shares trading on a split-adjusted basis starting March 5 under the same ticker symbol. The move is aimed at boosting the share price to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

As a result of the move, every six existing shares will be combined into one share, reducing the total outstanding shares from around 7.3 million to roughly 1.2 million.

AEHL shares crashed 23% on Tuesday to an all-time low.

Antelope’s ‘Genius Plan’

Last month, the company unveiled its new “Genius Plan,” a structured digital asset management strategy focused on Bitcoin. The plan begins with a $1 million one-time Bitcoin purchase, followed by phased accumulation.

When Bitcoin rises 1% above a set cost level, the company will trigger partial sales. Antelope said 50% of realized gains will fund share repurchases.

Antelope Enterprise holds a 51% stake in China-based livestreaming e-commerce service Kylin Cloud.

Nasdaq’s Notice For Failing To File Form 6K

Antelope received a delinquency letter from Nasdaq on Jan. 12, 2026, which stated that the company is not in compliance with a Nasdaq Listing Rule after failing to timely file its Form 6-K interim report for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Under Nasdaq rules, the company has 60 days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If accepted, Nasdaq could grant an extension until June 29, 2026.

Antelope submitted its half-year 2025 report on February 13, which showed total revenue down 5.7% to $41 million, while net loss narrowed to $3.6 million from a loss of $6.5 million. Loss per share came in at $1.03 from a loss of $4.84 in the prior-year period.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the intraday slump, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

Year-to-date, the stock has slumped 76%.

Read also: Battalion Oil To Raise $15 Million – BATL Stock Surges 134% Pre-Market Amid Rising Crude Prices



For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<